Saif Textile Mills signs contract for 10 MW solar power system installation

Agreement with SkyElectric aims to reduce power costs and improve profitability

By News Desk

Saif Textile Mills Limited has entered into a contract with SkyElectric (Private) Limited for the supply and installation of a 10 MW solar power system. 

The company disclosed this information through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

The system, once operational, is expected to significantly reduce the company’s power costs, positively impacting its profitability.

