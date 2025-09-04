Saif Textile Mills signs contract for 10 MW solar power system installation

Saif Textile Mills Limited has entered into a contract with SkyElectric (Private) Limited for the supply and installation of a 10 MW solar power system.

The company disclosed this information through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

The system, once operational, is expected to significantly reduce the company’s power costs, positively impacting its profitability.

“Saif Textile Mills Limited has signed a contract with SkyElectric (Private) Limited for the supply and installation of a 10 MW Solar Power System. Once this solar power system becomes operational, it is expected to reduce the power cost and thus have a positive impact on the profitability of the Company,” read the company’s notice.