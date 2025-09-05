Sign inSubscribe
Digital payments

Govt seeks SBP report on impact of Rs3.5 billion Raast QR subsidy

ECC directs SBP to assess subsidy, merchant adoption, and transaction volumes

By Monitoring Desk

The government has asked the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to prepare a detailed report on the impact of the Rs3.5 billion subsidy allocated for Raast QR-based person-to-merchant (P2M) payments. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) directed the central bank to submit the report for review in July 2026.

According to a news report, the Finance Division told the ECC that the subsidy aims to reduce merchants’ cost burden and promote digital transactions, supporting financial inclusion and the growth of a cashless economy. 

Under the scheme, banks, microfinance banks, and Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs) regulated by SBP are entitled to 0.5% of each Raast QR transaction or Rs100 per transaction, whichever is lower, while they may also charge up to 0.25% for onboarding and servicing merchants.

The report is expected to include the subsidy’s impact, action points, potential modifications, and proposals to improve merchant adoption. It will also assess transaction volumes and consumer usage to guide possible enhancements or discontinuation of the programme.

The ECC noted that previous directions from the Prime Minister included reducing import duties and taxes on payment acceptance devices and ensuring zero cost for merchants using Raast QR. 

SBP, in consultation with stakeholders, has already devised the MDR Subsidy Scheme to accelerate the transition from cash-based to digital retail payments.

Previous article
FBR issues five-page income tax return form for traders for 2025
Next article
SBP to remain closed on September 6 for Eid Milad-un-Nabi
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.