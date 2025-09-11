Avanceon secures $8.8 million worth of strategic projects in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE 

Avanceon Limited has successfully acquired $8.8 million worth of strategic projects across the Middle East, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The company shared this development through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday in compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the Corporate Governance Code as per the PSX rule book.

“Avanceon Limited is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of $8.8 million worth of strategic projects across the State of Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates,” read the notice.

The projects will be delivered through Avanceon’s regional subsidiaries and are aligned with the national development goals of the respective countries, focusing on digital transformation, infrastructure modernization, and economic diversification.

The company will modernise PLCs and Power Management Systems at a Qatari oil & gas plant, implement advanced Building Management and SCADA Systems for a Chiller Plant in Makkah Mukarramah, and deliver comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction solutions for Wellhead Control Panels in the UAE.

The company said that these projects play a crucial role in realizing and supporting the ambitious national agendas shaping the future of the region, including Qatar National Vision 2030, Saudi Vision 2030, and We the UAE 2031. Each vision emphasizes sustainable growth, economic diversification, smart infrastructure, and a knowledge-driven economy.

“Avanceon’s advanced automation, control, and digital transformation solutions directly enable these goals — delivering real-time data intelligence, operational efficiency, and future-ready systems across critical sectors such as energy, water, transportation, and manufacturing. Through these projects, Avanceon strengthens its commitment to the region, contributing to national priorities with cutting-edge technology and world-class engineering,” it added.

Avanceon is an industrial automation consultation and system integration entity in Pakistan, Qatar, UAE, and KSA. Established in 1984, Avanceon is committed to providing engineering excellence to its clients and partners. Providing end-to-end solutions, which include Design, Supply, Engineering, Installation, Testing, Commissioning, and Maintenance, Avanceon’s executive management has extensive experience and insight within the automation and system integration industry.