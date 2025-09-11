OGRA announces slight increase in RLNG prices for September 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced revised Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) prices for September 2025, reflecting a marginal increase driven by a rise in Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) prices.

The new rates are effective from September 1, 2025, and apply to both Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL).

According to the OGRA’s notification, the RLNG price for SNGPL’s transmission network has been set at $11.2365 per MMBtu, while the distribution price is $12.0127 per MMBtu. For SSGCL, the transmission price has been fixed at $9.8619 per MMBtu and the distribution price at $11.0105 per MMBtu.

The revised rates represent a slight month-on-month increase compared to August 2025. Prices for SNGPL rose by $0.2595 (2.36%) for transmission and $0.2797 (2.38%) for distribution. Similarly, SSGCL recorded an increase of $0.2522 (2.62%) for transmission and $0.2820 (2.63%) for distribution.

An OGRA spokesperson stated that the minor upward adjustment is linked to a small increase in the DES price of imported LNG. The official RLNG price notification for September 2025 has been published and is available on the OGRA website.

OGRA, as Pakistan’s key energy sector regulator, oversees the midstream and downstream petroleum sectors, ensuring safe, sustainable, and competitive operations in natural gas, LNG, LPG, CNG, and oil pipeline transportation.

The revision comes at a time when energy costs remain a critical issue for consumers and industries alike, with RLNG prices playing a significant role in power generation and industrial fuel supply.