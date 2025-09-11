Sign inSubscribe
SBP Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise by $34 Million to $14.34 Billion

Pakistan’s total liquid reserves stand at $19.68 billion as of September 5, 2025.

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD, September 11, 2025 – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) saw a modest increase of $34 million in its foreign exchange reserves, reaching $14.34 billion as of September 5, 2025, according to data released on Thursday.

Total liquid foreign reserves in the country stood at $19.68 billion, with net foreign reserves held by commercial banksamounting to $5.34 billion.

The SBP’s reserves rose to $14,336.3 million for the week ending September 5, 2025, marking a steady but positive shift in Pakistan’s foreign reserves position.

