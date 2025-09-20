Islamabad IT Park to create 10,000 jobs, completion expected by December 2025

The under-construction IT Park in Islamabad is on track to create 10,000 job opportunities, with physical progress currently at 71%. The project is being developed with a $76.3 million loan from South Korea, secured on highly concessional terms, as part of the government’s effort to realise Digital Pakistan vision, according to a Ministry of IT official.

The IT Park will also play a key role in promoting technology transfer, linking industry and academia, supporting tech commercialization, and boosting research and development. Additionally, the park aims to enhance IT exports and industry competitiveness in Pakistan.

The facility will consist of a 12-story building, including two basements or ground floors, covering 66,893 square meters. Initially, it will offer office space for approximately 120 start-ups and small to medium enterprises (SMEs), alongside testing laboratories, classrooms, an industry-academia linkage centre, and an auditorium.

Designed to international standards, the park is expected to attract global companies, enhance exports, and strengthen Pakistan’s IT ecosystem. The Islamabad IT Park, along with the Karachi IT Park, is funded by South Korea, reflecting growing international confidence in Pakistan’s technology sector.

Despite initial challenges such as heavy rains, import restrictions, and economic pressures, the project has remained within its allocated budget of $76.3 million, with an additional $12.5 million allocated from the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Most of the construction work is expected to be completed by December 31, 2025. Once operational, the IT Park will serve as a hub for innovation, investment, and employment, further advancing Pakistan’s digital transformation efforts.