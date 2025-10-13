Sign inSubscribe
Editor's picks

PTCL’s Telenor acquisition: Inside the $400 million merger that reshapes digital competition

The Competition Commission's conditional approval of PTCL's acquisition of Telenor Pakistan marks the telecommunications sector's most consequential consolidation in a decade

Ahtasam Ahmad
Ahtasam Ahmad

On October 1, 2025, after months of intense scrutiny and stakeholder consultations, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) delivered its verdict on what may prove to be Pakistan’s most significant telecommunications transaction since the Mobilink-Warid merger of 2016. The conditional approval of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited’s (PTCL) Rs108 billion ($400 million) acquisition of Telenor Pakistan didn’t just greenlight a corporate transaction, it fundamentally rewrote the competitive landscape of Pakistan’s digital economy.

The decision transforms a fragmented four-player mobile market, where Jazz commanded 37%, Zong held 26%, Telenor controlled 22%, and Ufone struggled with 14%, into a concentrated three-operator structure. Post-merger, the newly created MergeCo, combining Telenor’s network strength with Ufone’s PTCL backing, will control approximately 35% of Pakistan’s mobile market, creating a near-duopoly with Jazz while potentially squeezing third-placed Zong into an increasingly marginal position.

Yet the CCP’s 147-page order, dense with technical analysis and unprecedented regulatory conditions, tells a far more nuanced story than simple market consolidation. It reveals deep anxieties about vertical integration, infrastructure foreclosure, and the delicate balance between enabling sector sustainability and protecting consumer welfare in an industry simultaneously experiencing explosive data growth and catastrophic revenue decline.

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. As a subscriber you will get full access to exclusive paywalled content, and an ad free reading experience. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber. As a subscriber you will get access to exclusive paywalled content, and an ad free reading experience.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

    As a subscriber you will get access to exclusive paywalled content, an ad free reading experience.

     

Ahtasam Ahmad
Ahtasam Ahmad
The author works as an Editorial Consultant at Profit and can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

  1. Fabulous 😍 overwhelmed with the deep analysis, research and the uniqueness of the thought 🧐

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.