PTCL’s Telenor acquisition: Inside the $400 million merger that reshapes digital competition

On October 1, 2025, after months of intense scrutiny and stakeholder consultations, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) delivered its verdict on what may prove to be Pakistan’s most significant telecommunications transaction since the Mobilink-Warid merger of 2016. The conditional approval of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited’s (PTCL) Rs108 billion ($400 million) acquisition of Telenor Pakistan didn’t just greenlight a corporate transaction, it fundamentally rewrote the competitive landscape of Pakistan’s digital economy.

The decision transforms a fragmented four-player mobile market, where Jazz commanded 37%, Zong held 26%, Telenor controlled 22%, and Ufone struggled with 14%, into a concentrated three-operator structure. Post-merger, the newly created MergeCo, combining Telenor’s network strength with Ufone’s PTCL backing, will control approximately 35% of Pakistan’s mobile market, creating a near-duopoly with Jazz while potentially squeezing third-placed Zong into an increasingly marginal position.