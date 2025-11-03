Sign inSubscribe
Cover story

Why Syed Babar Ali should not buy Akzo Nobel

The Packages Group is reportedly interested in buying AkzoNobel. For one of Pakistan’s cleanest and most professional conglomerates, entering the paint business might mean getting their hands dirty

Taimoor Hassan
Taimoor Hassan

Syed Babar Ali wants to buy Akzo Nobel. When the news broke that the Dutch paint manufacturer was wrapping up its operations in Pakistan, many were alarmed by the departure of yet another multinational player from the Pakistani market. The exit comes hot on the heels of Procter & Gamble’s exit and similar decisions by Shell and others in recent years. The interest of the Packages Group in acquiring the paint company was a small silver lining.

The Packages Group, after all, is one the oldest and cleanest companies in Pakistan. Over the decades Syed Babar Ali has turned it into a massive conglomerate with an impeccable reputation for doing everything above board. 

That reputation is exactly why he should not touch Akzo Nobel with a ten-foot paint roller. 

You see, while many might be dismayed over the exit of another multinational from Pakistan, those in the paint business will tell you the exit was a long-time coming. And while the weight of economic stress and policy paralysis have added to the cracks in the paint industry, the bigger problem has been a swelling informal market in an industry that has increasingly become difficult to stay clean in.

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. As a subscriber you will get full access to exclusive paywalled content, and an ad free reading experience. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber. As a subscriber you will get access to exclusive paywalled content, and an ad free reading experience.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

    As a subscriber you will get access to exclusive paywalled content, an ad free reading experience.

     

Taimoor Hassan
Taimoor Hassan
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

  1. Informal sector of any industry not only avoid taxes and compromise on quality and price but also take major chunk of formal sector industry this making it impossible for the formal sector to compete.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.