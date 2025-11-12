FBR makes IP-CCTV monitoring mandatory for all tobacco manufacturing units

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has ordered all tobacco manufacturers to install IP-CCTV cameras at designated points within their production facilities to ensure real-time monitoring of manufacturing activities.

According to Sales Tax General Order No. 7 of 2025 (IR Operations), issued under Section 40C of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, and Chapter XIV-B & BA of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006, the directive aims to enhance surveillance and transparency in tobacco production.

The FBR stated that no manufacturer will be allowed to remove tobacco products from their business premises unless the goods have been monitored through the installed IP-CCTV system.

The order, issued with the approval of the Member Inland Revenue (Operations), takes immediate effect. It reiterates that all manufacturers have already been notified to complete the installation process in compliance with earlier communications from the Board.

The FBR said the step is part of its broader effort to curb tax evasion and illegal production in the tobacco sector through automated monitoring and digital enforcement mechanisms.