Customs Multan seizes smuggled cigarettes worth Rs21.1 million in crackdown

The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Multan has seized smuggled cigarettes valued at Rs21.134 million in a series of targeted anti-smuggling operations carried out during the first half of November.

According to officials, the confiscated goods included 10,701 outer packs and 2.14 million sticks of assorted foreign-brand cigarettes. The seizures came as part of ongoing enforcement efforts aimed at curbing illicit trade and protecting government revenue.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) commended the performance of the Multan enforcement teams and said Pakistan Customs remained committed to strengthening anti-smuggling measures and safeguarding public health.