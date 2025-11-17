Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Customs Multan seizes smuggled cigarettes worth Rs21.1 million in crackdown

Over 2.1 million sticks and 10,701 outer packs of foreign-brand cigarettes confiscated in targeted anti-smuggling drives

By News Desk
A lot of cigarettes.

The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Multan has seized smuggled cigarettes valued at Rs21.134 million in a series of targeted anti-smuggling operations carried out during the first half of November.

According to officials, the confiscated goods included 10,701 outer packs and 2.14 million sticks of assorted foreign-brand cigarettes. The seizures came as part of ongoing enforcement efforts aimed at curbing illicit trade and protecting government revenue.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) commended the performance of the Multan enforcement teams and said Pakistan Customs remained committed to strengthening anti-smuggling measures and safeguarding public health.

Previous article
Authorities continue to block Pak-Afghan trade to send tough message to Pakistani economy
Next article
NAB recoveries hit Rs8.4 trillion in 2.5 years after reforms, nearly 10 times total gains of previous two decades
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.