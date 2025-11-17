Sign inSubscribe
PCGA raises alarm over high taxes, calls for action to boost cotton industry

Association urges farmers, ginners, and government to improve quality, increase production, and ensure sector stability.

By Monitoring Desk

The Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) on Monday expressed serious concern over heavy taxes, saying they have pushed the national ginning industry into decline. The warning came during the 329th meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) at the PCGA House.

Chairman Sham Lal Manglani said the association had repeatedly raised the issue at government levels but relief remains unavailable. He stressed that the industry must continue under the existing tax regime while encouraging farmers to expand cotton cultivation. Manglani added that improving cotton quality is essential for securing better prices for growers and ginners.

Former chairman Chaudhry Waheed Arshad supported Manglani’s concerns, praising PCGA Sindh for producing high-quality cotton and warning that poor quality would lead to increased imports, harming the local sector.

Committee members discussed measures to strengthen the ginning industry, enhance production, ensure transparency, maintain proper documentation, and make timely tax payments.

The meeting also included the oath-taking of newly elected CEC members Dilip Kumar, Haji Liaqat Ali Laskani, and J. Kumar (Dada), administered by former chairman Haji Muhammad Akram. Chairman Manglani and other members congratulated the new office-bearers, who pledged full support to the association’s activities.

 

