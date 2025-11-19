Punjab’s cotton output falls to 44% share as Sindh overtakes amid lowest regional prices

Punjab’s share in Pakistan’s cotton output has dropped sharply to 44 per cent, down from the province’s historic 70 per cent contribution, as growers continue to face depressed market prices despite lower national production.

According to Pakistan Cotton Ginners’ Association (PCGA) data updated on November 15, 2025, Punjab recorded 2.167 million bales out of the national total of 4.856 million bales. The province’s 44.64 per cent share marks a clear departure from previous years when it routinely accounted for more than 65 per cent of national output.

Sindh, meanwhile, led production during the period with 2.688 million bales, representing 55.36 per cent of total arrivals. Balochistan contributed 0.168 million bales, amounting to 3.46 per cent of the national tally.

Despite cultivating nearly double the cotton acreage of Sindh, Punjab’s yields remained significantly lower. The PCGA noted that the province continues to struggle with poor-quality seed, adulterated pesticides, pest attacks, water shortages and climate-related pressures, resulting in a consistently weaker per-acre performance.

The shift has altered the production landscape, with Sindh emerging as the primary contributor this season while Punjab’s output continues to decline.

Market prices have not responded to the reduced national output. Domestic cotton was priced at 65.04 cents per pound on November 17, 2025—substantially lower than China’s 94.32 cents/lb and India’s 75 cents/lb. The rate is also below Pakistan’s own current month average of 65.63 cents/lb and far below last year’s level of 78.62 cents/lb. Only Brazilian rates were close to the domestic price level.

Growers remain concerned that persistently low returns, even in a weak production year, will further discourage cultivation and deepen the sector’s decline.