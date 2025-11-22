Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan activates SEA-ME-WE 6 cable to boost international internet capacity

New 19,200-km system adds 4tbps immediately; total 13.2tbps allocated to Pakistan

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s international internet capacity has expanded with the launch of the South-East Asia–Middle East–Western Europe 6 (SEA-ME-WE 6) submarine cable system, the Ministry of Information Technology said on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said the 19,200-km high-capacity fibre network connects Pakistan to countries from Singapore to France. With a total system capacity of over 100 terabits per second, the cable provides one of the lowest-latency routes between Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Western Europe.

Pakistan has been allocated 13.2tbps, of which 4tbps has been activated immediately, enhancing the country’s international bandwidth and supporting cloud services, data centres, fintech, e-commerce, streaming and other digital economy sectors.

According to the ministry, SEA-ME-WE 6 includes more fibre pairs and more than double the capacity of earlier SEA-ME-WE systems and offers improved resilience through geo-diversified Egypt crossings and landing points. The system enables faster scalability and reduces network ownership costs for participating operators while adding a new redundancy layer to the global internet backbone.

The project consortium includes Transworld Associates from Pakistan along with partners from Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, France, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The rollout follows earlier additions to Pakistan’s submarine cable network. In February, PTCL landed the Africa-1 cable at Karachi, and in December, Transworld Associates connected the Africa-2 system. Pakistan currently receives internet connectivity through six operational cables: AAE-1, SMW-4, IMEWE, SMW-5, TWA-1, and PEACE.

Previous article
Pakistan’s cement export earnings hit 11-year high despite sharp fall in volumes
Next article
MG enters Pakistan’s pickup market with luxury U9 model
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.