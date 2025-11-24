Sign inSubscribe
Govt reviews winter gas plan as utilities report improved supply

SNGPL says domestic consumers getting gas 5 AM–10 PM; minister cites PM’s instructions for uninterrupted service

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s gas utilities reported extended supply hours for households as the government reviewed its winter load management plan on Monday.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) told the meeting that domestic consumers are receiving gas from 5 AM to 10 PM, with additional uninterrupted supply during meal times. Officials said the schedule is aimed at reducing winter inconvenience for households.

The session, chaired by Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, brought together senior representatives from the Petroleum Division, SNGPL, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

Malik said both gas companies had already been issued instructions to prioritise public facilitation. He added that the directives came from the prime minister, who has asked for “every possible step” to ensure adequate supply during the cold season.

The minister noted that the domestic gas situation this year is “significantly better” than last winter. He said the government intends to maintain the improved distribution pattern throughout peak demand months.

SNGPL and SSGC also briefed the meeting on overall nationwide gas availability and the status of the RLNG connections rollout.

Malik said consumer comfort remains the main focus of the winter management plan.

 

