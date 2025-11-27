Sign inSubscribe
Cheaper land spurs build-out of eight new factories in Bahawalpur zone

Province streamlines procedures as investor interest rises in South Punjab

By Monitoring Desk

Lower land prices in the Bahawalpur Industrial Zone have triggered a new round of investment, with eight factories now under construction, officials said on Thursday.

Muhammad Sami of the Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company said the plots being offered in the zone are priced well below those in other parts of the district, making the site more attractive to industrialists. He said the Punjab government is providing full support to companies setting up facilities there.

Sami said administrative steps have been simplified and key services ensured to speed up activity in the zone. He said the new factories are expected to create jobs, generate revenue and support the national economy.

Industrialist Farhan Ahmed said lower land rates and improved facilitation have strengthened business sentiment, though he noted that competitive electricity and gas prices are vital for long-term expansion.

Ahmed said the provincial government’s push for industrialisation in South Punjab is likely to produce positive results as policy continuity takes hold.

