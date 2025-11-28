NAB uncovers massive land fraud in Islamabad, Rawalpindi as housing schemes oversell 91,000 plots: report

A major land fraud in Islamabad and Rawalpindi has been exposed, with an NAB Rawalpindi investigation revealing that private and cooperative housing schemes oversold nearly 91,000 plots and files, issued fabricated memberships, and marketed land that did not exist, defrauding citizens of hundreds of billions of rupees, The News reported.

The findings show widespread irregularities spanning several years. The inquiry further revealed that around 20,000 memberships were allotted despite the complete absence of land. Housing schemes also advertised and sold nearly 80,000 kanals of land that did not exist within their approved plans.

According to The News report, private schemes alone sold about 26,000 plots and files in excess of their approved Layout Plans (LoPs) or actual land banks. They collectively marketed thousands of kanals beyond their sanctioned boundaries.

One major private scheme sought LoP approval for only 4,000 kanals in 2022 but advertised itself as a project spanning 75,000 to 100,000 kanals. The scheme marketed an 80,000-kanal housing project and sold between 30,000 and 40,000 plots, raising Rs50–60 billion from buyers. After three years, it managed to acquire only 34,000 scattered kanals, without securing any regulatory approval or NOC.

The investigation found similar practices across multiple private schemes, including overselling files, promising fictitious land banks, and collecting billions without adequate land acquisition or development.

Cooperative housing societies, which traditionally operated under tighter regulation, were also found deeply involved. According to the NAB probe, around 20,000 memberships were issued without any land backing them, while about 65,000 plots were sold in projects where possession could not be granted due to a lack of land or incomplete development.

As per the report, data from four societies shows that one has 5,000 members still awaiting possession, another sold 35,000 plots beyond available land, a third issued 6,000–7,000 excess memberships, and a fourth failed to deliver about 9,000 plots.

Officials involved in the investigation say the cumulative financial loss to the public runs into hundreds of billions of rupees. Many victims include professionals, government employees, retirees, and families who invested their life savings in pursuit of housing.

NAB Rawalpindi Director General Waqar Chouhan confirmed the findings, stating that data was collected in coordination with the Cooperative Department and relevant regulators to ensure authenticity. He added that NAB is preparing a reform package for the housing sector to address systemic issues and protect citizens.