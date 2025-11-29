Confusion deepens over UAE visas as Pakistani applicants face high rejection rates: report

Pakistani travellers continue to face unexplained visa rejections for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with applicants reporting steep refusal rates despite submitting full documentation.

According to a report by Dawn, confusion has intensified as Pakistani officials say visas are not being issued, while the UAE maintains there is no formal restriction. However, many travellers, including professionals, tourists and families, say their plans have been disrupted by repeated refusals.

One marketing professional described how two back-to-back rejections turned a simple leisure trip into months of uncertainty, after being told by a travel agent that applicants “under 40” were facing higher scrutiny.

Another applicant working for an international firm said three attempts to secure a conference visa were rejected. A later “guaranteed visa” was issued at a higher fee, but an application for a five-year multiple-entry visa costing $1,200 was also denied, resulting in financial loss.

Travel agencies in Karachi confirm widespread rejections but provide differing explanations. One agency reported rejection rates of 70–80% for first-time or single-entry applications, noting that family-linked applications have a significantly higher approval rate.

Another agency estimated approval for individual applicants at only about 20%, compared with nearly 80% for family visas.

Some agents attributed refusals to financial scrutiny, saying applicants with six-month bank statements of around Rs3 million stand a better chance. Others cited previous overstays or unclear financial records as common reasons.

Social media discussions reflect widespread frustration. Users report blocked transit visas, contradictory guidance from visa centres and claims that age, profession or income often determine outcomes.

Official statements have added to the uncertainty. A senior Pakistani interior ministry official recently informed a Senate panel that the UAE had stopped issuing most categories of visas to Pakistani nationals, except for blue and diplomatic passport holders. In contrast, Dawn cited a senior diplomat from the UAE embassy as saying that no ban exists.

The conflicting accounts, combined with opaque rejection patterns, have left travellers unclear about the requirements and the criteria currently being applied to visa applications.