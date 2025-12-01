Etihad Town strengthens global footprint with UK connect events in London & Manchester

Etihad Town, Pakistan’s most trustworthy real estate brand, successfully hosted two major UK Connect Events in London (Royal Nawaab Perivale) on 22nd November and Manchester (Royal Nawaab Pyramid) on 23rd November, drawing an overwhelming response from the Pakistani expatriate community.

Set against the backdrop of iconic UK cityscapes, reflecting progress, connectivity, and global ambition, the events showcased Etihad Town’s commitment to expanding international investor engagement and highlighting Pakistan’s resurgent economic indicators, market stability, and the strong growth trajectory of its real estate sector.

The events were led by Director Etihad Town, Mr. Chaudhary Raheel Munir, who reiterated the company’s vision of elevating investor confidence and enhancing Pakistan’s global real estate presence.

Speaking at the occasion, CO Etihad Town, Sheikh Shuja Ullah Khan, stated:

“Etihad Town continues to shape Pakistan’s real estate future with credibility, timely delivery, and investor-first policies. With eight major projects across Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, and Sialkot, our rapid expansion is powered by trust and transparency. Our UK Connect Events reaffirm our dedication to building global relationships and showcasing the limitless potential of Pakistan’s property market.”

The gatherings were further energized by the presence of leading media personalities Wasay Chaudhry and Waseem Badami, who hosted the sessions and engaged attendees throughout the evening.

Both events witnessed exceptional participation, with overseas Pakistanis showing deep interest in Etihad Town’s current and upcoming residential and commercial real estate offerings. Partner agencies and strategic sales partners also shared insights on high-return investment options and the long-term value of Pakistan’s evolving property landscape.

The UK Connect Events mark another significant milestone in Etihad Town’s mission to bridge global investors with Pakistan’s rapidly advancing real estate sector, reinforcing its position as Pakistan’s most trustworthy real estate brand.