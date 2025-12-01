Pakistan gets its first home-grown AI-ready cloud as GPU access goes local

ISLAMABAD:Pakistan has launched its first locally hosted AI-ready cloud system, giving businesses access to powerful Nvidia graphics processors (GPUs) inside the country for the first time. The project is a joint effort between Telenor Pakistan and Data Vault Pakistan.

Until now, Pakistani companies had to rely on foreign cloud services for advanced AI work because global GPU shortages and high import costs made local access difficult. The new service allows organisations to use GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) through a locally managed platform.

Data Vault Pakistan, which had already been offering limited GPU services, has now expanded its capacity. CEO Mehwish Salman Ali said the company has secured more than 3,000 GPUs. “It was challenging, but this makes us the only fully AI-enabled data centre in Pakistan,” she said.

The new cloud system is expected to support AI development in sectors such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, public safety, logistics, agriculture and government services. It provides the computing power needed for modern applications like generative AI, large language models, robotics, and real-time video analysis.

Because the data stays within Pakistan, the local cloud also strengthens security and privacy. Sensitive information—such as bank records, medical images, telecom data, and government files—can now be processed without leaving the country.

Although Pakistan has other sovereign cloud services provided by PTCL and the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), most organisations still depended on international platforms due to the lack of local GPU power. The new AI-ready cloud aims to bridge that gap.

According to the companies, the service will also help researchers and startups build AI tools in Urdu and regional languages and develop local fintech and industry-specific applications.