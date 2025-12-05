Sugar mills in Sindh delay crushing, threatening wheat sowing and food security

Sugar mills in Sindh have failed to begin the crushing season despite the sugarcane crop being ready for harvest, causing delays in wheat sowing. This has led to tensions between growers and mill owners.

The Sindh government has not set a support price or notified the crushing season, effectively deregulating the industry. Sindh Abadgar Board President, Mehmood Nawaz Shah, highlighted that mills profited last year, but sugar prices increased, while growers faced exploitation.

Shah warned that if mills start crushing after December 8, farmers will face significant losses and further delays in wheat sowing. The Sugar Factories Control Act requires mills to start crushing by November 30, but this has not been enforced.

Sindh Chamber of Agriculture General Secretary, Zahid Bhurgari, criticized the government for failing to set a support price, allowing mills to exploit farmers. He added that the delayed crushing season is affecting wheat sowing and may result in a wheat shortfall in the province.

Farmers are considering reducing sugarcane sowing next year as a form of protest, demanding fair prices and better treatment. The Sindh High Court is set to hear a petition on the issue on December 5.