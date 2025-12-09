Customs Quetta seizes Rs138m smuggled goods in warehouse raid



Customs Enforcement Quetta has confiscated smuggled goods worth Rs138 million in a major operation carried out on the outskirts of the city, according to an official press release. The Mobile Squad acted on intelligence shared by the Chief Collector of Enforcement in Islamabad and raided a warehouse with support from other law enforcement agencies.

Recovered items included assorted cloth, tyres, cigarettes, sheesha flavours, cashew nuts and human hair, with a combined estimated value of Rs138 million. Officials said the seized goods have been placed in government custody, and legal proceedings under the Customs Act, 1969, are now under way.

The raid is part of the Collectorate’s broader drive to curb smuggling networks operating in the region. The Federal Board of Revenue praised the Quetta Enforcement team for its response and reaffirmed its resolve to counter smuggling and unlawful trade nationwide.