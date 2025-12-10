Chinese group to establish solar panel plant in Pakistan with billion-dollar investment

China’s Hebei Juhang Energy Technology Group has expressed strong interest in establishing a major solar panel manufacturing facility in Pakistan, targeting both domestic demand and export markets.

A delegation from the company, led by Chairman Wang Jianbin and accompanied by the China-Pakistan Business Forum, met with Pakistan’s Minister for the Board of Investment (BoI), Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, to discuss the potential investment, which could run into billions of dollars.

The BoI has welcomed the proposal, offering 6,000 acres of land and highlighting the government’s efforts to create a business-friendly environment. These efforts include the introduction of reforms such as the new single-window Business Facilitation Centre, aimed at streamlining business procedures.

Minister Sheikh emphasized Pakistan’s economic stabilisation, with sectors like solar energy, agriculture, and IT offering significant opportunities for foreign investors.

The meeting also reviewed the successful outcomes of the Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference held earlier this year, which resulted in $8.5 billion in agreements across various sectors.

The minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to supporting high-tech, green-energy investments and expressed hope for further collaboration with China in promoting sustainable growth.