Tajikistan to import 100,000 tons of meat from Pakistan in $50m deal



Tajikistan has expressed its intention to import 100,000 tons of meat from Pakistan, marking a potential order valued at over USD 50 million. This development highlights growing trade ties between the two nations, as conveyed during a meeting in Islamabad between Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, and Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Yusuf Sharifzoda.

Ambassador Sharifzoda emphasized Tajikistan’s strong interest in increasing agricultural imports from Pakistan, particularly focusing on meat products. Both sides agreed to sign a formal agreement soon to initiate large-scale meat exports from Pakistan to Tajikistan. Rana assured the ambassador of Pakistan’s full support in meeting Tajikistan’s food and livestock requirements.

The meeting also addressed the current trade scenario, with both sides recognizing the need to boost trade volumes. While Pakistan currently exports rice, citrus, and mangoes to Tajikistan, the overall export volume remains far below potential. Despite producing 1.8 million tons of mangoes annually, Pakistan only exported 0.7 metric tons to Tajikistan in 2024, while rice exports amounted to just 240 metric tons in 2022 compared to an annual production of 9.3 million tons.

The two sides also discussed future collaboration, agreeing to enhance agricultural trade by expanding exports of fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, and staple crops. They outlined a roadmap for agricultural cooperation, which includes increasing research and development, ensuring compliance with international standards, creating pest-free production zones, and enhancing stakeholder capacity on agricultural best practices.

Additionally, both parties agreed on the importance of exchanging scientific knowledge and fostering innovation to drive sustainable agricultural development.