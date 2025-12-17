Sign inSubscribe
Musadik Malik urges green hydrogen, warns EVs alone won’t cut transport emissions

Climate Minister calls for diversified strategy, capacity-building and Article 6 cooperation

By Monitoring Desk

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Wednesday said Pakistan needs a comprehensive strategy to reduce carbon emissions from the transport sector, noting that electric vehicles alone cannot achieve decarbonisation.

Speaking at a SPAR6C webinar on “Reducing Carbon Emissions in Pakistan’s Transport Sector: Cooperation under Article 6”, he said transport is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions in the country and requires long-term planning aligned with global climate commitments.

Dr Malik highlighted green hydrogen as a “critical pillar” for low-carbon mobility, particularly for freight and long-distance transport. He urged early investment and policy clarity to integrate green hydrogen into Pakistan’s energy and transport systems and tap into global carbon markets under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

He also stressed that policies alone are insufficient without effective training, technical expertise, and institutional capacity. “No policy can succeed unless institutions are equipped to implement it,” he said, adding that human resource development must accompany regulatory and technological reforms.

The webinar included officials from government, development partners, and the private sector, who discussed international cooperation under Article 6, carbon trading, and strategies to reduce transport emissions while supporting sustainable growth and climate resilience.

