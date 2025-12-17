Roshan Digital Account inflows drop to $181 million in November, total reaches $11.49 billion

Pakistan’s Roshan Digital Account (RDA) saw a decline in inflows in November, with $181 million received, down from $205 million the previous month. However, the cumulative total for RDA deposits reached $11.49 billion as of November 2025, according to the latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The number of RDA accounts also grew, reaching 883,037 by November, up from 873,465 in October. Despite a slight month-on-month decline in funds received, the sustained strength of RDA contributions continues to support Pakistan’s external buffers, which are bolstered by ongoing reforms backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and a more stable exchange rate.

Of the total $11.49 billion, $1.92 billion was repatriated, and $7.39 billion was used locally, while net repatriated liabilities amounted to $2.19 billion. Analysts attribute the continued strength in RDA inflows to improvements in investor confidence and the stabilizing impact of IMF-supported reforms.

Meanwhile, SBP reserves reached $15.8 billion as of December 12, surpassing the target of $15.5 billion set for December. The increase in reserves followed a $1.2 billion disbursement from the IMF under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) loan programmes. The SBP aims to raise foreign exchange reserves to $17.8 billion by June 2026.

Governor of SBP, Jameel Ahmad, also indicated that Pakistan expects stronger inflows in the second half of the current fiscal year, with anticipated inflows from official channels expected to help meet debt repayments, which total $25.8 billion for FY26.