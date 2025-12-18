Cargo transporters end wheel-jam strike after govt accepts key demands

Cargo transporters on Thursday called off their week-long wheel-jam strike after the government accepted a set of demands aimed at easing restrictions on freight movement, restoring operations between Karachi’s seaports and factories across the country.

As per reports, the decision followed negotiations at the Customs House in Karachi, led by Punjab Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Bilal Akbar Khan, with Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb joining the talks virtually. Representatives of multiple transporters’ associations confirmed that a formal government notification addressing their concerns had been issued.

The strike, which began last Thursday, involved at least 10 transporters’ associations and had disrupted supply chains nationwide, causing daily losses running into millions of rupees for factory owners and the exchequer.

Port Qasim Transporters Goods Association said that transport operations resumed immediately after the strike was withdrawn, with trucks forming queues outside Port Qasim and Karachi Port. The association said the government had agreed to extend permissible road access for 20-feet long, 10-wheel cargo vehicles to 19 hours a day, compared to the earlier nine-hour limit.

Under the revised arrangement, 10-wheel vehicles will operate round the clock, except for two daily breaks of around 2.5 hours each during school and office opening and closing times. The movement timings for 14-wheel vehicles would remain unchanged, limited to the 10pm to 7am window.

As part of the agreement, the government also committed to allocating 50 acres of land near the National Logistics Cell facility in Karachi, close to the American Consulate area, for parking of cargo vehicles.

Industry representatives said the disruption had affected essential supplies. Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association said the strike interrupted the movement of medicines and raw materials, leading to shortages in some areas.

Similar protests in Punjab were resolved last week after provincial authorities reached agreements with local transporters on comparable issues.