Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Chinese firm proposes €2 billion integrated maritime industrial complex at Port Qasim

Plan includes revival of steel jetty, shipbuilding and shipbreaking facilities, and port-linked steel mill

By News Desk

China’s Shandong Xinxu Group has proposed a €1 billion to €2 billion Integrated Maritime Industrial Complex (IMIC) at Port Qasim, focusing on shipbuilding, shipbreaking, and steel production linked to port operations.

A five-member delegation led by Shandong Xinxu Group Chairman Hou Jianxin met Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry to discuss the proposed investment, which aims to strengthen Pakistan’s maritime and heavy industrial base.

According to officials, the proposed IMIC comprises three main components: revival of the Iron Ore and Coal Berth (IOCB), commonly known as the steel jetty; establishment of shipbuilding and shipbreaking facilities; and development of a steel mill integrated with port infrastructure.

The IOCB was originally built to handle bulk cargo such as iron ore and coal for Pakistan Steel Mills and can accommodate vessels between 55,000 and 75,000 deadweight tons. The jetty is linked to the steel mill through a dedicated conveyor system spanning several kilometres, connecting directly to stockyards and blast furnace areas.

During the meeting, the maritime minister welcomed the Chinese group’s interest and asked the delegation to submit an unsolicited proposal outlining the project’s scope, implementation plan, and feasibility. He said the proposal should include technical, financial, and environmental assessments, along with a clear development roadmap.

Following submission of the proposal, a joint committee comprising officials from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and representatives of Shandong Xinxu Group, led by Additional Secretary Umar Zafar Sheikh, will review the plan.

The minister stressed that any future development must align with Pakistan’s industrial priorities, including job creation, value addition, and environmental sustainability.

The IMIC concept was first presented by the minister in November 2025 during an event hosted by the Port Qasim Authority in Karachi, where the port was recognised as the world’s ninth most improved container port. Branded as the “Steel-to-Green Sea” initiative, the proposal links ship recycling with domestic steel production to reduce import dependence and maximise the use of recyclable materials.

If approved, the project would mark one of the largest recent investments in Pakistan’s maritime and industrial sectors and could further position Port Qasim as a regional hub for heavy industry and logistics.

Previous article
SIFC prioritises brownfield refinery upgrades amid tax deadlock
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.