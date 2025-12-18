Sign inSubscribe
Commerce ministry seeks loss data as Pak-Afghan trade remains suspended at Chaman

Govt asks traders for figures on stalled containers, demurrage as border closures disrupt exports

The Ministry of Commerce has sought detailed data on financial losses from the Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) following the continued suspension of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan amid heightened bilateral tensions, Business Recorder reported. 

A CCCI delegation met Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, coordinator to the prime minister on commerce, to brief him on losses faced by exporters and traders due to repeated and prolonged closures of the Chaman border crossing.

Traders highlighted the economic impact of the disruption, including losses on perishable exports, rising unemployment in border communities, and hardship for businesses dependent on cross-border trade. 

The chamber also raised concerns over containers stuck under the Afghan Transit Trade mechanism, saying prolonged delays at ports were leading to mounting demurrage charges.

Rana Ihsaan said the government had asked CCCI to share precise data on the number of containers currently blocked so that possible solutions could be explored with the Federal Board of Revenue and other stakeholders, including options for re-export of imported goods.

He clarified that decisions on border closures are taken at the national level but said the government remained committed to addressing trade disruptions and supporting communities reliant on border commerce. Issues raised by traders will be taken up at relevant national and bilateral forums, with a focus on predictable and transparent border management.

Pakistan begins planning for permanent exit from IMF after current bailout
IMF rejects FBR request for immediate removal of 18% GST on contraceptives, sanitary pads
