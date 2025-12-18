Government engages Ant Group to accelerate digital payments, financial inclusion

The government on Thursday held discussions with global fintech firm Ant Group part owner of the Easypaisa Digital Bank to advance digital payments, financial inclusion, and technology-led financial services in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb met a delegation comprising Douglas Feagin, President of Ant International and Senior Vice President of Ant Group, Irfan Wahab Khan, Chairman of Easypaisa Digital Bank, and Jahanzeb Khan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Easypaisa Digital Bank, at the Finance Division.

The meeting focused on accelerating Pakistan’s shift towards a cashless and digitally enabled economy. Aurangzeb said the government’s digitisation drive has gained momentum, with clear performance targets being pursued through coordinated efforts across digital infrastructure, payment systems, and digitisation of government-related payments.

Feagin reaffirmed Ant Group’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s digital economy agenda by sharing global experience and technology capabilities developed across Asia. He noted that Easypaisa’s licensing as a digital bank provides an opportunity to expand outreach, build capabilities, and accelerate the adoption of digital transactions.

Aurangzeb highlighted the role of digital banks and fintech platforms in enabling inclusive credit, particularly for underserved segments such as small farmers. He said expanding agriculture lending to smallholders remains a priority and that scalable digital platforms can improve outreach and sustainability.

The finance minister also underlined the importance of broadening the investor base for domestic public debt and reducing distribution costs by enabling retail participation through digital platforms. He said digital channels could allow citizens to invest in government securities in a secure and accessible manner.

Irfan Wahab Khan said Easypaisa is moving beyond payments towards broader financial services, with a focus on financial inclusion, customer education, and the development of savings and wealth management products. The discussion also covered improvements in wallet-based and cross-border payments and efforts to reduce transaction friction.

Aurangzeb shared the government’s view on the growing scale of virtual asset activity and stressed the need to bring such activity within a regulated framework. Participants also exchanged views on tokenisation and the use of technology-enabled channels to support secure financial products, including government securities and capital market instruments.

Feagin said the expansion of digital payments and digital finance can improve documentation of economic activity and contribute to tax base expansion, citing outcomes observed in other markets. He reiterated Ant International’s and Easypaisa’s commitment to scaling QR-code merchant acceptance and driving consumer adoption, while noting operational considerations related to biometric onboarding, compliance, and verification costs.

Aurangzeb welcomed the engagement and invited the delegation to submit concrete proposals for coordination with relevant stakeholders to advance the government’s digitisation agenda.