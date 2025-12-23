ECC approves largest-ever spectrum auction, paves way for 5G rollout in Pakistan

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Tuesday greenlighted key recommendations for Pakistan’s largest spectrum auction, which will pave the way for the country’s first commercial 5G services. This approval follows the Spectrum Advisory Committee’s proposals after extensive consultations with stakeholders, including users, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and a review of global spectrum pricing and auction standards.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima, emphasized that the decision clears a major policy hurdle, with the recommendations now set to go before the federal cabinet for final approval. Once approved, the PTA will issue an Information Memorandum to kick off formal discussions and negotiations with telecom operators. The government aims to complete the auction by the end of January or early February 2026.

The auction will involve nearly 600 megahertz (MHz) of spectrum, in addition to the 274 MHz currently in use, making it the largest spectrum sale in Pakistan’s history. Notably, except for the 1800 MHz and 2300 MHz bands, all frequency bands will be auctioned for the first time. Minister Aurangzeb highlighted that the pricing and payment structures were designed with a “Pakistan-first” approach to balance fiscal needs and the telecom sector’s investment capacity.

Addressing the country’s internet quality challenges, Fatima acknowledged that limited spectrum availability has hindered service quality, with Pakistan’s 240 million people relying on just 274 MHz of spectrum, far below regional peers. The additional spectrum is expected to alleviate congestion, enhance 3G and 4G services, and introduce 5G for the first time. The PTA will impose rollout obligations on winning bidders, requiring network deployment within four to six months.

The auction is part of Pakistan’s broader digital transformation plan under the Digital Nation Pakistan Act and the “Connect 2030” initiative, aiming for average internet speeds of 100 Mbps over the next five years and improved international connectivity rankings within three years. Fatima also revealed that the government has removed Right of Way charges to incentivize investment in fiber infrastructure, with only five percent of the country currently fiberized.