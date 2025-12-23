Unity Foods Limited announces leadership transition with continued support from Wilmar International 

Unity Foods Limited today announced a planned leadership transition, reaffirming its commitment to strong governance, stability, and long-term value creation, undertaken with the full support and cooperation of Wilmar International.

Mr. Farrukh Amin has transitioned into the role of Non-Executive Director and stepped down as Chief Executive Officer. He will continue to serve the Company on the board as Non-Executive Director, ensuring continuity and ongoing contribution to Unity Foods’ strategic direction and growth journey.

During his tenure as CEO, Mr. Farrukh Amin played a pivotal role in strengthening Unity Foods’ operational foundations, driving key strategic initiatives, and reinforcing stakeholder confidence. Wilmar International has formally expressed its appreciation for his leadership, professionalism, and valuable contributions to the Company’s progress and the strength of the partnership.

Effective December 23, 2025, the current Chairman of the Board, Mr. Amir Shehzad, has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer. His appointment reflects the Board’s confidence in his leadership, deep institutional knowledge, and ability to guide the Company through its next phase with clarity and focus.

This leadership transition has been thoughtfully planned to ensure continuity and sustained strategic momentum. With Wilmar International’s continued support and close collaboration, Unity Foods Limited remains firmly focused on strengthening its market position, enhancing operational excellence, and delivering sustainable, long-term value to its stakeholders.

The Board of Directors extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Farrukh Amin for his dedicated service and leadership as Chief Executive Officer and looks forward to his involvement as Non Executive Director. The Board is confident that under Mr. Amir Shehzad’s leadership, Unity Foods Limited will continue to move forward with stability, confidence, and purpose.