Italy opens 10,500-job quota for Pakistani workers over three years

Italy has opened a quota-based legal pathway for Pakistani workers by allocating 10,500 jobs over the next three years, a move officials say could help reduce illegal migration to Europe.

Under the arrangement, 3,500 Pakistani workers will travel to Italy annually under seasonal and non-seasonal employment schemes, according to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

Of the yearly allocation, 1,500 workers will be hired under seasonal programmes, while 2,000 will be placed in non-seasonal jobs.

Officials said the allocation makes Italy the first European country to formally open its labour market to Pakistan through a quota-based mechanism, describing it as a potential model for similar agreements with other European states.

The development comes as outward migration from Pakistan accelerates sharply. Nearly 2.9 million Pakistanis left the country over the past three years, driven by low wages, high inflation, unemployment and rising education costs.

According to the Economic Survey 2024–25, more than one million Pakistanis went abroad for work in a single fiscal year, highlighting the growing dependence on overseas employment and remittances.

Officials said the Italian quota provides a legal and structured alternative to irregular migration, which has increased significantly in recent years.

Illegal migration from Pakistan to Europe rose by 280% in 2022, with thousands attempting dangerous journeys through Libya, Egypt and other transit routes. Authorities said many migrants fall victim to smugglers and face detention, deportation or death while crossing the Mediterranean.

By offering state-backed access to Europe, officials believe the Italy agreement could reduce risky, desperation-driven migration and channel workers into regulated employment routes.

Italy has earmarked positions for Pakistani workers in sectors including shipbreaking, hospitality, healthcare and agriculture. Available roles include welders, technicians, chefs, waiters, housekeeping staff, nurses, medical technicians, farm workers and agricultural labourers, ministry officials said.

The scheme is aimed at skilled and semi-skilled workers, aligning Pakistan’s labour supply with Italy’s workforce shortages.

Punjab is expected to benefit most from the initiative, as it remains Pakistan’s largest source of overseas labour. Official data shows the province has sent more than 7.2 million emigrants abroad since 1981, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Studies indicate that around 40% of Pakistanis, particularly in urban areas, express a desire to migrate, underscoring the demand for safe and legal channels.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain said the quota was secured after sustained diplomatic engagement, including a special request to Italian authorities.

Calling it a major milestone, he said the agreement opened new opportunities for Pakistani workers in the European labour market, adding that overseas Pakistanis remained a key contributor to the national economy.

Officials said discussions would continue, with the second meeting of the Pakistan–Italy Joint Working Group scheduled for February 2026 in Islamabad. Talks will focus on implementation and the possibility of expanding the quota.

For Pakistan, which has seen more than 13.8 million people emigrate since 1981, officials said the Italy initiative signals a shift towards regulated, skills-based migration through official channels.