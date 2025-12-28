FBR suspends six officials for absence from sugar mill monitoring

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has suspended six officials after they were found absent without authorisation from their monitoring duties at sugar mills, officials said on Monday.

As per details, the officials were deployed under Section 40B of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 to oversee sugar production and ensure compliance with tax regulations. Their absence was identified during routine verification and inspection by the Large Tax Office (LTO) Lahore, which is responsible for supervising monitoring operations in the region.

According to sources, the lapse raised concerns over the effectiveness of the monitoring mechanism at sugar mills, prompting immediate administrative action. The LTO Lahore has recommended formal disciplinary proceedings against the officials under the relevant service rules.

Pending completion of the inquiry, the officials have been placed under suspension to prevent any disruption to the monitoring process, the sources added.

The FBR has instructed its field formations to ensure strict adherence to deployment orders and attendance requirements, warning that any negligence or failure to perform assigned duties would invite disciplinary action.