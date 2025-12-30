Pakistan’s local mobile phone production rises 8% to 2.49 million units in November

Pakistan’s local mobile phone manufacturing and assembly rose 8% year-on-year in November 2025 to 2.49 million units, compared with 2.31 million units in the same month last year, according to data released by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

Despite the monthly pickup, cumulative local production during the first 11 months of 2025 stood at 27.6 million units, down 3% year-on-year, reflecting a slower overall pace earlier in the year.

Of the total units assembled during 11M2025, smartphones accounted for 53% or 14.51 million units, while 2G handsets made up the remaining 47% or 13.09 million units.

Local manufacturing met 88% of Pakistan’s mobile phone demand during the period, lower than the 93% average recorded in 10M2025. The decline was attributed largely to a higher share of imports following the launch of the Apple iPhone 17.

Infinix led local assembly volumes in 11M2025 with 3.47 million units, followed by VGO Tel (3.07 million), Vivo (2.57 million), Itel (2.2 million), Tecno (1.73 million), Samsung (1.57 million), Xiaomi (1.35 million), Q Mobile (1.06 million), Realme (1.0 million) and G’Five (0.92 million).

Analysts at Topline Securities said the November increase points to a gradual normalisation in production following a period of slowdown and inventory build-up.

Looking ahead, the brokerage firm expects mobile phone sales to grow 7–8% year-on-year over the next 12 months, supported by a stable rupee, easing inflation and improving consumer purchasing power.

Within the listed space, Airlink Communication and Lucky Cement are expected to benefit from rising demand, as brands assembled by their group companies—such as Tecno, Xiaomi and Samsung—remain among the top sellers in the local market.