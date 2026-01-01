Arif Habib vows profitable PIA, links job security to employee performance

Prominent businessman Arif Habib said transforming Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) into a profitable carrier is his top priority, with employee performance determining future job security.

Speaking at the PCB Inter-School Final in Naya Nazimabad on Thursday, he acknowledged that the airline’s past success relied heavily on its staff. “Those who deliver results will stay with the airline,” he said, adding that job security will reward dedication.

Habib highlighted that PIA serves over 14 million Pakistanis abroad and 70 million domestic passengers, and the airline will prioritise services for Hajj and Umrah. He noted that the PIA name cannot be changed under current agreements.

He outlined a long-term vision to promote sports at PIA, similar to Naya Nazimabad’s facilities for cricket, badminton, swimming, table tennis, and football, saying restoration will take time.

Habib also praised the PCB’s decision to host the school cricket final at Naya Nazimabad, calling it a positive step for youth sports. The event featured PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi distributing prizes, with Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood in attendance.