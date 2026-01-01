Sign in
Thursday, January 1, 2026
Subscribe
Headlines

CEO of Bata Pakistan, Muhammad Imran Malik, steps down from his position

Resignation, effective from December 31, 2025, creates a casual vacancy on the board

By News Desk

Bata Pakistan Limited announced on Thursday that Muhammad Imran Malik has resigned from his position as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director on the company’s Board, effective December 31, 2025.

“This is to inform you that Mr. Muhammad Imran Malik has resigned from the positions of Chief Executive and Director on the Board of Bata Pakistan Limited, with effect from December 31, 2025,” the shoemaker said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Bata Pakistan stated that the vacancy created by his resignation will be filled by the Board of Directors in due course.

The company said that further updates regarding the appointment will be communicated to the Pakistan Stock Exchange and TRE Certificate Holders accordingly.

Previous article
Pakistan to build four new deep-sea ports to boost trade and logistics, says maritime affairs minister 
Next article
Fuel cost adjustment to provide Rs5.6 billion relief to power consumers in January bills
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business, Economic & Financial News

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.