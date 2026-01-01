CEO of Bata Pakistan, Muhammad Imran Malik, steps down from his position

Bata Pakistan Limited announced on Thursday that Muhammad Imran Malik has resigned from his position as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director on the company’s Board, effective December 31, 2025.

“This is to inform you that Mr. Muhammad Imran Malik has resigned from the positions of Chief Executive and Director on the Board of Bata Pakistan Limited, with effect from December 31, 2025,” the shoemaker said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Bata Pakistan stated that the vacancy created by his resignation will be filled by the Board of Directors in due course.

The company said that further updates regarding the appointment will be communicated to the Pakistan Stock Exchange and TRE Certificate Holders accordingly.