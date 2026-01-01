Customs seizes 30.5 tons of smuggled betel nuts, four buses in anti-smuggling operation

In a significant anti-smuggling operation, Customs Enforcement Gadani, supported by Frontier Corps (FC) and local police, successfully seized 30.5 metric tons of smuggled betel nuts, along with four passenger buses, near Ashok Pump, District Hub. The total estimated value of the seized goods is Rs 252.5 million.

The operation was based on credible intelligence received from the Chief Collector (Enforcement). Upon verifying the information, a Customs enforcement team was deployed to the site. Initially, the team assessed potential risks and the likelihood of resistance in the area, prompting the request for assistance from FC and local police to ensure a safe operation.

When the team arrived at the location, they found the suspected buses parked as reported. However, as law enforcement moved in, a mob formed, causing disorder. In the ensuing scuffle, the bus drivers managed to flee the scene, but the situation was brought under control with the coordinated efforts of Customs, FC, and local police.

The seized vehicles were swiftly taken into custody and transported to Customs Warehouse Gadani. A subsequent inspection, conducted in the presence of witnesses, led to the discovery of the 30.5 metric tons of smuggled betel nuts. The four buses involved were registered as BSE-088, BSH-999, BSB-919, and BSB-613.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) reaffirmed its commitment to combating smuggling and illegal activities to protect the national economy, continuing its efforts with sustained enforcement actions.