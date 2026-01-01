Diamond Industries resumes commercial operations with new lease agreement

Diamond Industries Limited has officially resumed its manufacturing operations, effective January 1, 2026, following a lease agreement signed for a new production facility. The factory, located at 58-B, Multan Road, Khankay More, Bhai Perhu, Lahore, will focus on the production of foam mattresses and allied products.

The decision to restart operations was made by the company’s Board of Directors during their meeting on November 25, 2025, as part of an ongoing effort to regain market share in its sector.