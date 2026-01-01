FBR orders scrutiny of 480 exporters’ tax records, sparking concern in business community

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has ordered the scrutiny of tax records for over 480 major exporters after noticing significant reductions in their declared taxable income for Tax Year 2025. This follows changes in the Income Tax Ordinance through the Finance Act, which transitioned export proceeds from a final tax to a minimum tax regime, Business Recorder reported.

FBR officials have instructed field formations to investigate these exporters’ filings, specifically looking for unusual reductions or inconsistencies in their taxable income. If unjustified changes are found, the FBR has said that legal action will be pursued.

The move has raised alarm within the export community, with industry groups like the Pakistan Business Council and Pakistan Retail Business Council expressing concerns. They argue that this increased scrutiny could deter investment in the already struggling export sector, especially as businesses face rising costs and complex tax burdens.

Despite these concerns, the government has reiterated its commitment to an export-led growth strategy, aiming to boost exports as part of broader economic reforms. However, the FBR’s decision to intensify tax audits may be seen as counterproductive to these goals, potentially hindering efforts to encourage growth in the export sector.

The FBR’s scrutiny coincides with the government’s push to facilitate exporters, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders committing to improving trade and reducing barriers. But with increased oversight now in place, exporters fear that further regulatory actions could undermine efforts to boost Pakistan’s export performance.