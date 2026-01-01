Sign in
Thursday, January 1, 2026
Subscribe
Headlines

Fuel cost adjustment to provide Rs5.6 billion relief to power consumers in January bills

Nepra proposes Rs0.72 per unit reduction in electricity costs for November 2025

By News Desk

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday proposed a Rs0.72 per unit reduction in electricity costs for November 2025, which would provide a total relief of Rs5.6 billion to consumers on their January bills. 

The decision follows a request from the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), which sought the reduction due to lower power generation costs in November, even though consumers were charged higher rates during that month.

The hearing, chaired by Nepra Chairman Waseem Mukhtar, concluded after reviewing the CPPA’s application and related documents, with a final decision to be announced later. 

If approved, the proposed reduction will benefit electricity consumers nationwide, including those in Karachi, as part of the monthly fuel price adjustment under the government’s policy guidelines.

Nepra has also conducted a survey in Karachi to assess load-shedding and local power supply issues. The decision could result in a relief of up to Rs6 billion for consumers, with future meetings involving the Power Division to finalise the related budget allocations.

 

Previous article
CEO of Bata Pakistan, Muhammad Imran Malik, steps down from his position
Next article
OGDCL announces significant oil and gas discovery in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business, Economic & Financial News

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.