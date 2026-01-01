NAB reports record Rs6.13 trillion recoveries in 2025, the highest in its history

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has announced its highest-ever recovery figures for the calendar year 2025, with a total of Rs6.13 trillion in direct and indirect recoveries, marking a historic achievement for the bureau. According to NAB officials, this is the largest single-year recovery made by any accountability institution globally.

Official figures from January to December 2025 revealed that NAB’s recoveries included Rs56.11 billion in direct recoveries and an astounding Rs6.074 trillion in indirect recoveries. A key factor in this remarkable performance was the recovery of 2,988,241 acres of state and forest land, valued at Rs5.92 trillion.

In addition to land recoveries, NAB distributed Rs164.91 billion among 70,162 victims of financial fraud, Ponzi schemes, and housing scams. Between March 2023 and December 2025, NAB’s cumulative recoveries reached Rs11.442 trillion (around $40.8 billion), in stark contrast to Rs883.58 billion recovered in the previous 23 years from 1999 to February 2023.

The recovery of land was a central element in NAB’s success. A total of 4.85 million acres of state land, valued at Rs10.982 trillion, was reclaimed. The land recovery was distributed across various provinces, with Balochistan contributing 1,033,830 acres worth Rs2,831.28 billion, Sindh 3,477,960 acres valued at Rs7,326.33 billion, Punjab with 342,719 acres worth Rs817.62 billion, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recovering 372 acres worth Rs6.93 billion.

NAB also reported Rs6.57 billion recovered and disbursed to federal and provincial governments, with Rs207 billion returned to 131,531 victims of fraud and housing scams.

In addition to land and financial fraud recoveries, NAB ramped up its efforts in anti-money laundering, taking action on high-profile cases involving assets worth Rs118 billion, aiming to disrupt financial crime networks.

With an allocated budget of Rs17.79 billion for the period from March 2023 to December 2025, NAB’s performance yielded a return of Rs643 for every rupee spent. This achievement reflects the bureau’s institutional reforms, enhanced investigation techniques, and a stronger focus on asset recovery.