Thursday, January 1, 2026
Nova Frontiers becomes substantial shareholder in Gatron Industries

Nova Frontiers increases stake in Gatron Industries, now holding 29.33% of voting shares

By News Desk

Nova Frontiers Limited has become a substantial shareholder in Gatron Industries Limited, acquiring 31,895,139 shares (representing 29.33% of the company’s total issued voting shares) on December 30, 2025. Prior to this acquisition, Nova Frontiers held no shares in Gatron

This acquisition was disclosed under Section 110 of the Securities Act, 2015, as part of the company’s efforts to establish significant control. The company’s shareholding in Gatron marks a major shift for Nova Frontiers, as it expands its portfolio within key industry sectors

Earlier, Nova Frontiers had reported its acquisition strategy to the Pakistan Stock Exchange in late December, marking a period of growth and diversification for the company

