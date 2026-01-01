Sign in
Thursday, January 1, 2026
OGDCL announces significant oil and gas discovery in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Discovery in Datta Formation expected to contribute to energy supply and hydrocarbon reserves

By News Desk

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced a major oil and gas discovery at the Baragzai X-01 (Slant) well, located in the Nashpa Block, District Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The well, drilled to a depth of 5,170 meters, encountered 187 meters of the Datta Formation (Jurassic age), with the well flowing at a rate of 4,100 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) and 10.5 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas.

The discovery was made during the cased-hole Drill Stem Test (DST-02), which confirmed the presence of hydrocarbons in the formation. Earlier successful testing in the Kingriali Formation had already proven another discovery at the same well. OGDCL operates the Nashpa Exploration License with a 65% working interest, while Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) holds a 30% stake and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) owns a 5% carried interest.

This discovery is expected to help mitigate Pakistan’s energy supply-demand gap by adding to the country’s hydrocarbon reserves.

Business, Economic & Financial News

