OGRA increases LPG prices for January 2026; domestic cylinder cost rises by Rs126

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced an increase in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices for January 2026, with the cost of an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder rising by Rs126.09, effective from January 1.

According to the official notification, the maximum consumer price for LPG in January has been set at Rs219,677.51 per ton, or Rs2,592.19 per 11.8 kg cylinder. This marks an increase of Rs10,686.11 per ton compared to December 2025, when the price stood at Rs208,991.40 per ton, or Rs2,466.10 per cylinder.

Similarly, OGRA has raised the LPG producer prices to Rs178,377.51 per ton, or Rs2,104.85 per 11.8 kg cylinder for January 2026, up from Rs167,691.40 per ton or Rs1,978.76 per cylinder in December 2025, reflecting the same upward adjustment of Rs10,686.11 per ton.

OGRA explained that LPG prices are influenced by the Saudi Aramco Contract Prices (CP) and the US dollar exchange rate. In January, the Saudi Aramco CP rose by 6.74% compared to the previous month, while the average exchange rate of the US dollar slightly decreased by 0.14%. However, the increase in the CP outweighed the minor relief from the exchange rate.

As a result, the LPG consumer price increased by Rs126.09 per 11.8 kg cylinder, representing a 5.11% rise on a monthly basis. On a per-kilogram basis, the consumer price of LPG rose by Rs10.68.

OGRA clarified that the prices announced are the maximum allowed rates, and any violations will be addressed in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. The authority also urged consumers to report instances of overcharging and irregular practices to help ensure compliance throughout the LPG supply chain.