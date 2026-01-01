Pakistan records an inflation rate of 5.6% in December 2025

Pakistan’s headline inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), slowed to 5.6% on a year‑on‑year basis in December 2025, official data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday. This figure was in line with the Ministry of Finance’s projection that inflation would remain within a 5.5% to 6.5% range for the month.

The December reading marked a decline from the 6.1% inflation recorded in November 2025 and compared with 4.1% in December 2024. Urban CPI inflation for December was recorded at 5.8% on a year‑on‑year basis, down from 6.1% in November, while rural CPI inflation was 5.4%, lower than November’s 6.3% reading.

For the first half of fiscal year 2025‑26, average inflation stood at 5.15%, compared with 7.22% in the same period last year.