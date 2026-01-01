Pakistan to build four new deep-sea ports to boost trade and logistics, says maritime affairs minister 

Pakistan is set to expand its maritime infrastructure with the development of three to four new deep-sea ports to support long-term trade and logistics growth, Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said.

As per reports, this ambitious plan is designed to alleviate congestion at current ports and accommodate future demand as Pakistan looks to strengthen its position in regional trade routes.

During a meeting chaired by Chaudhry, the ministry outlined the strategic framework for these projects, emphasising the balance between fostering economic growth and ensuring environmental protection. “Planning deep-sea ports requires a balance between economic growth and environmental protection,” said Chaudhry. “The development of the maritime sector over the next hundred years is a national priority.”

As part of the initiative, the government is working on a commercial framework to relieve pressure on existing port facilities. Chaudhry highlighted the urgency of implementing alternative arrangements before current ports reach their full capacity.

In line with the government’s commitment to sustainability, the new ports will prioritize the protection of mangroves and coastal ecosystems. Additionally, green energy solutions and advanced digital systems will be integrated to enhance efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Chaudhry emphasized that the new ports will not only address domestic trade needs but will also play a crucial role in fostering regional trade and logistics. The plan aligns with Pakistan’s broader goal of modernizing its maritime infrastructure and establishing itself as a hub for international shipping and transit.