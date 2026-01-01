Pakistan’s first vaccine policy ready for PM’s approval, aims at local manufacturing and curbing imports

Pakistan’s National Vaccine Policy is set to be presented to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for approval in the coming days, marking a step toward strengthening the country’s health security and achieving self-reliance in vaccine production.

A meeting co-chaired by Haroon Akhtar Khan and Mustafa Kamal focused on the framework for local vaccine manufacturing. The session was attended by the Federal Secretary of National Health Services and the Chairman of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

The meeting concluded with the announcement that the policy, which aims to reduce Pakistan’s dependence on imported vaccines, has been finalised. It is now ready to be presented to the prime minister. The policy focuses on encouraging local production to ensure sustainability and reduce reliance on external vaccine sources.

Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasised that the policy aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of making Pakistan self-reliant in vaccine manufacturing. He noted that this initiative would foster capacity building in both the health and industrial sectors. The policy aims to guarantee local vaccine production, reduce import dependency, and strengthen the public health system and pharmaceutical industry.

Mustafa Kamal referred to the policy as a timely and crucial move, stating that it would help eliminate the country’s reliance on foreign suppliers for essential vaccines. He assured that vaccine production under the new policy would meet international standards and best practices.

The National Vaccine Policy is expected to bring long-term benefits, including better affordability, accessibility, and enhanced national preparedness for future health emergencies.