PM Shehbaz pushes oil, gas exploration as OGDCL reports major Nashpa discovery

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday called for prioritising exploration of new oil and gas reserves to reduce Pakistan’s reliance on imported petroleum and save foreign exchange.

The premier directed authorities to digitally integrate the entire oil and gas supply chain, from imports to consumers, saying it would curb smuggling and boost revenue for the national exchequer.

Officials briefed the meeting on sector developments, including OGDCL’s major discovery in the Nashpa Block of Kohat district, expected to produce 4,100 barrels of oil per day.

Domestic gas supply has improved, with consumers receiving better pressure this winter. Work on RLNG connections is advancing rapidly, targeting 350,000 connections by June 2026.

Pipelines for the Shewa and Bettani gas fields have been commissioned, while construction continues for the Kot Palak gas field pipeline.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, and senior officials attended the meeting.