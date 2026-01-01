Punjab bans land transfers based on oral transactions to ensure transparency

Punjab’s Board of Revenue (BoR) has imposed a ban on the registration and approval of land transfers based on oral transactions, a move aimed at enhancing transparency, legality, and documentation in land dealings.

According to instructions issued by the Board of Revenue (BoR), no land mutation, whether for sale, mortgage, exchange, or gift, will be processed based on oral transactions. The new rule specifically excludes inheritance cases, which will continue to be handled as per the law.

The official Board of Revenue Punjab notification outlines that “no mutation shall be entered or sanctioned based on oral transactions, statements, or claims, except in cases of inheritance.” It further clarifies that mutations for the transfer of land rights will only be processed when supported by a duly registered instrument, in accordance with the Registration Act, 1908 and the Transfer of Property Act, 1882.

Oral claims for transactions other than inheritance will no longer be accepted in the land registration process.

The Board of Revenue has also withdrawn major powers from patwaris, particularly in property sale and transfer documentation. Under the new system, patwaris will retain limited authority, primarily focused on land records maintenance, revenue collection, and providing judicial records. Their role in property sales and transfers has been completely removed to reduce the potential for corruption and ensure more accountability in land dealings.

As part of this overhaul, the process for land transactions will now follow these steps:

Application Process: Applicants must now obtain the land sale document (Fard-e-Bay) from the Arazi Record Center or e-Facility Center. Stamping: The applicant will then visit an official stamp vendor to complete the registration. Submission to Tehsildar: The completed and registered documents will be submitted to the Tehsildar for final processing. Approval of Registration: After fulfilling the legal requirements, the Tehsildar will approve the registration on the same day. Witness Requirement Removed: The previously mandatory witness requirement has been eliminated, simplifying the procedure.

The reform aims to reduce fraud, improve documentation, and streamline land transactions for citizens. All revenue officers are now mandated to ensure strict adherence to these guidelines, with violations to be met with disciplinary action.