Zuma Resources reports Rs 1.26m loss for Q1 FY25, expands into technology and global e‑SIM market

Zuma Resources Limited, formerly Bilal Fibres Limited, has reported a reduced loss of Rs 1.26 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, down from a Rs 4.6 million loss in the same period last year, according to its quarterly financial results submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The company has undergone a strategic transformation in 2025, starting with a corporate rebranding and capital expansion. In August, the board of Bilal Fibres approved changing the company’s name to Zuma Resources and increasing its authorized share capital from Rs 150 million (15 million ordinary shares of Rs 10 each) to Rs 350 million (35 million ordinary shares of Rs 10 each), subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

As part of its pivot away from traditional textile operations, the company also outlined plans earlier in the year to establish an in‑house IT division with an initial Rs 10 million budget for equipment and staff, aiming to secure projects through online platforms.

In December, Zuma Resources’ board approved a series of corporate decisions that mark a further shift toward technology and diversified investments, including ventures in AI‑enabled services, electric vehicles (EV), and e‑commerce. The board also approved the sale of fixed assets to settle bank liabilities under a Lahore High Court order and cleared its financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2025.

Separately, the company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Elysium Technologies LLC USA to provide global support and digital marketing services for the SIM.Market travel e‑SIM platform covering more than 120 countries. Under this arrangement, Zuma Resources will receive a 20% share of gross revenue generated from global sales, excluding Pakistan.

The board has authorised management to convene its Annual General Meeting on December 31, 2025, to formalise these strategic decisions.